Creightons Plc (LON:CRL) Insider Martin Stevens Sells 70,000 Shares

Creightons Plc (LON:CRL) insider Martin Stevens sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.31), for a total transaction of £70,000 ($91,455.45).
Shares of Creightons stock opened at GBX 97 ($1.27) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £66.31 million and a P/E ratio of 16.44. Creightons Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 49 ($0.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 136 ($1.78). The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 111.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 97.63.
About Creightons
