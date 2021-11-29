Creightons Plc (LON:CRL) Insider Martin Stevens Sells 70,000 Shares

Creightons Plc (LON:CRL) insider Martin Stevens sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.31), for a total transaction of £70,000 ($91,455.45).

Shares of Creightons stock opened at GBX 97 ($1.27) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £66.31 million and a P/E ratio of 16.44. Creightons Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 49 ($0.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 136 ($1.78). The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 111.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 97.63.

About Creightons

Creightons Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets toiletries and fragrances in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers haircare, skincare, bath and body, wellbeing, and male grooming products. The company also offers private label products for high street retailers and supermarket chains; and engages in contract manufacturing business on behalf of third-party brand owners.

