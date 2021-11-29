Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) by 86.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Crexendo were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Crexendo by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crexendo alerts:

In other Crexendo news, CEO Steven G. Mihaylo acquired 10,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.08 per share, for a total transaction of $55,570.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven G. Mihaylo acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $35,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $77,260 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CXDO opened at $5.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $95.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.41. Crexendo, Inc. has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $8.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Crexendo in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crexendo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Crexendo in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO).

Receive News & Ratings for Crexendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crexendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.