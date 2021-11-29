CRH (NYSE:CRH) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CRH (NYSE:CRH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $56.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.98% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CRH plc manufactures cement, concrete products, aggregates, roofing, instulation and other building materials. Through its subsidiaries, the Company operates in Ireland, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Shares of CRH stock traded down $0.80 on Monday, hitting $49.13. The company had a trading volume of 32,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,720. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. CRH has a twelve month low of $39.08 and a twelve month high of $53.99.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in CRH by 1.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 0.3% in the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 2.7% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 33.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 7.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

CRH Company Profile

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

