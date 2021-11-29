Critical Contrast: Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) vs. Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA)

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) and Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Coloplast A/S and Surgalign’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coloplast A/S $2.76 billion 12.75 $585.21 million $0.30 54.36 Surgalign $101.75 million 1.03 -$33.78 million ($1.63) -0.46

Coloplast A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Surgalign. Surgalign is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coloplast A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Coloplast A/S has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surgalign has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Coloplast A/S and Surgalign, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coloplast A/S 1 5 3 0 2.22 Surgalign 0 1 4 0 2.80

Surgalign has a consensus price target of $3.15, indicating a potential upside of 320.00%. Given Surgalign’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Surgalign is more favorable than Coloplast A/S.

Profitability

This table compares Coloplast A/S and Surgalign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coloplast A/S 21.62% 69.30% 33.77% Surgalign -146.88% -128.61% -36.94%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Coloplast A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.2% of Surgalign shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Surgalign shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Coloplast A/S beats Surgalign on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coloplast A/S

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products. The Wound & Skin Care segment covers the sale of wound and skin care products. The company was founded by Aage Louis-Hansen and Johanne Louise-Hansen in 1954 and is headquartered in Humlebaek, Denmark.

About Surgalign

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion. It offers coflex interlaminar stabilization device, SImmetry sacroiliac joint fusion system, and Fortilink IBF system with TETRAfuse?3D technology. The company was founded on February 12, 1998 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.

