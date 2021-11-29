Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.47

Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.47 and last traded at $4.47, with a volume of 16896 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.67.

CRON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.79.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average is $6.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cronos Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Cronos Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 366.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON)

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.