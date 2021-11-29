Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys New Shares in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 154,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,994,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 1,795,194 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 2nd quarter worth $276,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 300,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 145,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 2nd quarter worth $2,649,000. Institutional investors own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of ELP stock opened at $5.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.50. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.83.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s payout ratio is currently 23.23%.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

