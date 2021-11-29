Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 72.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,814 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 737,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,251,000 after purchasing an additional 31,940 shares in the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,040,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 836,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $140,835,000 after purchasing an additional 171,949 shares in the last quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 68,830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in Albemarle by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Shares of ALB stock opened at $266.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.76 and a fifty-two week high of $291.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $244.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.01.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.54%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALB. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Albemarle to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $280.00 to $298.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.15.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total transaction of $10,044,155.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total transaction of $325,893.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,761,168.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,881 shares of company stock worth $11,182,002. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.