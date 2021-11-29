Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 57.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,658 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,299,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,726,000 after buying an additional 61,844 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 775,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,093,000 after buying an additional 79,373 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 979,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,966,000 after buying an additional 294,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 450,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,174,000 after buying an additional 59,495 shares during the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OGE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

In related news, Director David E. Rainbolt purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.31 per share, for a total transaction of $102,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

OGE opened at $34.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $29.18 and a one year high of $36.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.70.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $848.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 69.79%.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

