Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,970 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVLT. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Commvault Systems from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, William Blair lowered Commvault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $64.39 on Monday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.91 and a 52-week high of $84.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 131.41 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.96.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $177.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

