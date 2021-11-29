Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,781 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 43.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IAG shares. Raymond James set a $3.25 price target on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IAMGOLD has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

IAG stock opened at $3.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.01. IAMGOLD Co. has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $3.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.68.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that IAMGOLD Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

IAMGOLD Profile

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.