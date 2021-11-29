Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 454,728 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 71.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.72.

SCHW stock opened at $79.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.11 and a 200-day moving average of $74.37. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $84.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $143.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,977 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $2,343,002.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $19,893,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,240,021 shares of company stock valued at $100,025,781 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.