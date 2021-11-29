Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 92,334 Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 92,334 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the second quarter worth about $82,000. FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the second quarter worth about $140,000. 3.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.15.

Shares of NYSE UMC opened at $11.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.40. United Microelectronics Co. has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.95.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 25.65%. The company had revenue of $55.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

