CrowdStrike (CRWD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CrowdStrike to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CRWD opened at $232.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $263.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.98. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $138.24 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The company has a market capitalization of $53.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.29 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $339.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.61.

In other news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.25, for a total transaction of $1,416,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.22, for a total value of $573,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,899 shares of company stock valued at $40,894,444 in the last quarter. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CrowdStrike stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.02% of CrowdStrike worth $1,146,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

