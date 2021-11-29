Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) to announce earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Cryoport’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.17). Cryoport posted earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.60). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.18). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cryoport.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $56.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Cryoport’s revenue was up 407.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CYRX. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital cut Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

CYRX stock opened at $66.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cryoport has a 12-month low of $42.02 and a 12-month high of $86.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.18 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.37 and its 200 day moving average is $64.20.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 574 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total transaction of $38,561.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,403.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Berman sold 25,000 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 661,959 shares of company stock worth $49,739,043. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Cryoport by 35.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 624 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Cryoport in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Cryoport in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Cryoport by 199.6% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cryoport by 500.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Cryoport Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

