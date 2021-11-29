Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $224,000 in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRDX. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in Surmodics by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 407,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,083,000 after acquiring an additional 80,655 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Surmodics by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 978,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,062,000 after acquiring an additional 55,072 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Surmodics by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,426,000 after acquiring an additional 38,857 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Surmodics by 248.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 35,977 shares during the period. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in Surmodics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,777,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,430,000 after acquiring an additional 21,819 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 6,000 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $327,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles W. Olson sold 1,292 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $77,197.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,347,697. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,292 shares of company stock worth $748,477. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Surmodics from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of SRDX opened at $45.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $634.92 million, a PE ratio of 152.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.26. Surmodics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.03 and a fifty-two week high of $62.27.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. Surmodics had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 3.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Surmodics, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Surmodics Company Profile

SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

