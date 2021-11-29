Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $226,000 in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,269 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UFI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Unifi by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,185,000 after buying an additional 110,204 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Unifi by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,633 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 99,654 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unifi in the 1st quarter worth $1,262,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unifi by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 133,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 59,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unifi by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,017,103 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,777,000 after buying an additional 55,142 shares in the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of Unifi stock opened at $20.93 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Unifi, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $30.94.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $195.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.60 million. Unifi had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Unifi, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unifi Profile

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

