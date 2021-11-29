Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 30,025 Shares of Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) by 2,500.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,025 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.10% of Triterras worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRIT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Triterras by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 210,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 107,577 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Triterras by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 48,594 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Triterras during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $330,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Triterras during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Triterras during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRIT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triterras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley lowered shares of Triterras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ:TRIT opened at $4.71 on Monday. Triterras, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $15.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.80.

Triterras Company Profile

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

