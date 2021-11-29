Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) by 77.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 88,641 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sientra were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sientra by 1,287.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,640,279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449,948 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Sientra in the second quarter worth approximately $16,926,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sientra by 17.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,702,369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,551,000 after acquiring an additional 254,316 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Sientra by 9.2% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,365,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,828,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Maven Securities LTD grew its position in Sientra by 80.0% in the second quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 450,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ronald Menezes sold 78,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $445,083.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Hove Caroline F. Van sold 6,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $34,513.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,200 shares of company stock worth $499,696 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SIEN opened at $4.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.53. Sientra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $9.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.03.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.18. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 901.29% and a negative net margin of 118.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sientra, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sientra in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.35.

Sientra Profile

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

