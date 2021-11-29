Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 23,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Alzamend Neuro during the second quarter valued at approximately $498,000. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALZN opened at $2.27 on Monday. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $33.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.37.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALZN. Univest Sec began coverage on shares of Alzamend Neuro in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Alzamend Neuro in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $28,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III bought 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $372,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 165,000 shares of company stock worth $414,650.

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

