CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Analysts forecast that CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.14). CuriosityStream posted earnings per share of ($0.97) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 68%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.15). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CuriosityStream.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 75.71% and a negative return on equity of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $18.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on CURI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in CuriosityStream by 3.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC grew its stake in CuriosityStream by 12.4% during the second quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in CuriosityStream by 95.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in CuriosityStream by 100.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in CuriosityStream by 5.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. 21.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CURI opened at $7.37 on Friday. CuriosityStream has a 12-month low of $7.17 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $387.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.34.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

