CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Receives $104.11 Average PT from Analysts

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.11.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVS. Barclays raised their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist raised their target price on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities raised their target price on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

CVS opened at $91.52 on Friday. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $67.06 and a 1-year high of $96.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.53 and a 200-day moving average of $85.87.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,411 shares of company stock valued at $20,387,951. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $944,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth $377,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 322,679 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $24,275,000 after buying an additional 48,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

