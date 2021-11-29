Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Boosts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 298.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,590 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,665 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.3% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 151.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 224 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $315.03 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $252.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.86. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $787.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.70%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush lowered shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.78.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,222,940. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.