Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Reduces Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lowered its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in K. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 317.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 23,071 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Kellogg by 34.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 98,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after buying an additional 25,327 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Kellogg by 6.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 20.7% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE K opened at $63.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $68.60. The company has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.85 and a 200-day moving average of $63.87.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.39%.

K has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.90.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $5,227,479.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $5,225,041.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 416,668 shares of company stock valued at $26,115,084. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

