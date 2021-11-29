DAEX (DAX) Price Reaches $0.0093 on Top Exchanges

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. One DAEX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DAEX has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. DAEX has a total market cap of $3.29 million and $59,205.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00043479 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00008648 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.37 or 0.00235380 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.58 or 0.00088601 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DAEX Profile

DAX is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io . The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

DAEX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

