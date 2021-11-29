Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:DBI)

Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Limited (ASX:DBI) announced a interim dividend on Monday, November 29th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Get Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure alerts:

Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Company Profile

Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Limited owns the lease of and right to operate the Dalrymple Bay terminal, a coal export metallurgical coal facility in Bowen Basin in Queensland. It provides port infrastructure and services for producers and consumers of Australian coal exports. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.