Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:DBI)

Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Limited (ASX:DBI) announced a interim dividend on Monday, November 29th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Company Profile
