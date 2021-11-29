Dana (NYSE:DAN) versus XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) Head to Head Review

Dana (NYSE:DAN) and XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dana and XL Fleet’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dana $7.11 billion 0.46 -$31.00 million $1.44 15.78 XL Fleet $20.34 million 32.05 -$60.61 million $0.02 234.12

Dana has higher revenue and earnings than XL Fleet. Dana is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than XL Fleet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Dana and XL Fleet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dana 0 0 6 0 3.00 XL Fleet 0 2 0 0 2.00

Dana presently has a consensus target price of $29.67, suggesting a potential upside of 30.58%. XL Fleet has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 92.31%. Given XL Fleet’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe XL Fleet is more favorable than Dana.

Risk and Volatility

Dana has a beta of 2.41, suggesting that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XL Fleet has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.0% of Dana shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.2% of XL Fleet shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Dana shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of XL Fleet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Dana and XL Fleet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dana 2.41% 14.72% 3.68% XL Fleet N/A -12.25% -8.17%

Summary

Dana beats XL Fleet on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dana

Dana, Inc. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks. The Commercial Vehicle segment comprises of drivetrain and tire-pressure management systems, as well as genuine service parts, for medium and heavy-duty commercial vehicles. The Off-Highway segment offers drivetrain systems and individual product solutions under Spicer brand, and motion systems for associated machine working functions and stationary industrial equipment under Brevini brand. The Power Technologies segment consists of sealing solutions and thermal management technologies for reducing fuel consumption and emissions. The company was founded by Clarence W. Spicer on April 1, 1904 and is headquartered in Maumee, OH.

About XL Fleet

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station. In addition, the company offers charging and power management solutions, and Electrification-as-a-Service, which would finance and manage vehicles, powertrains, charging systems, on-site power, and energy storage systems while charging customers on a usage and time basis. It also offers XL Link, an electrification analytics platform. The company offers its products under the brand names of XLH, XL Plug-In, XLP, XL GRID, and XL ELECTRIC. It serves end-use customer base comprising Fortune 500 corporate enterprises, public utilities, and various municipalities. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

