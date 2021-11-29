Darcy Glenn Daubaras Sells 5,000 Shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE) Stock

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE) Senior Officer Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.94, for a total value of C$24,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,500 shares in the company, valued at C$516,230.

Darcy Glenn Daubaras also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 26th, Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 5,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.82, for a total value of C$24,100.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 5,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total value of C$25,050.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 5,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.86, for a total value of C$24,300.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 5,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.03, for a total value of C$20,150.00.

On Thursday, October 14th, Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 5,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.57, for a total value of C$17,850.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 3,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total value of C$11,250.00.

On Friday, October 8th, Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 3,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.70, for a total value of C$11,100.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 3,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.85, for a total value of C$11,550.00.

HIVE stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$4.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 881,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,988,845. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 14.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.30. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$1.10 and a 1 year high of C$7.25. The stock has a market cap of C$1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

