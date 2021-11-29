Datum (DAT) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded down 45% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 29th. One Datum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Datum has traded 72.5% lower against the dollar. Datum has a market capitalization of $179,712.49 and approximately $27,465.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00043394 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00008473 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.70 or 0.00235085 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.77 or 0.00089693 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Datum

Datum is a coin. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,457,966,673 coins. The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datum’s official website is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Datum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

