David J Yvars Group Buys 1,581 Shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

David J Yvars Group grew its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust comprises 1.1% of David J Yvars Group’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 14.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 9.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,772 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 24.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GBAB opened at $23.38 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.21. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $25.80.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a diversified and closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment activities for long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

