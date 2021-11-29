David J Yvars Group Buys New Position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QYLD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,772,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,006,000 after acquiring an additional 307,750 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 72,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 28,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000.

Shares of QYLD opened at $22.54 on Monday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $23.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.64.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.98%.

