David J Yvars Group Trims Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

David J Yvars Group trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 10.1% of David J Yvars Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,660,000 after buying an additional 23,882,446 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,610.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,244,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,559 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 224.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,412,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,250 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 231.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,625,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4,954.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,011,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,255 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $465.81 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $360.50 and a 12 month high of $475.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $453.96 and its 200 day moving average is $442.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

