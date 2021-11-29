DeDora Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

DeDora Capital Inc. raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,227 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Adobe by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. South State Corp increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the second quarter. South State Corp now owns 31,034 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,175,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 57.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,371 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,941,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Adobe by 50.1% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 59,323 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,792,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 20.7% during the third quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 price objective (up from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $693.80.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $668.49 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $630.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $605.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $318.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.76, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $378,829.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

