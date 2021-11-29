DeDora Capital Inc. Buys 311 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

DeDora Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,805 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 2.0% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $435,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 204.8% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,048 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 277 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Tesla by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 51,200 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $1,103.78 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $953.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $767.37. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $539.49 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 350.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $754.40.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 126,471 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,171.04, for a total value of $148,102,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.72, for a total transaction of $23,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,571,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,388,274. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

