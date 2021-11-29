DeDora Capital Inc. Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

DeDora Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 0.8% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. Amundi purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,498,387,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Mastercard by 173.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,689,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $616,684,000 after buying an additional 1,071,700 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Mastercard by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,492,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,274,934,000 after buying an additional 972,628 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Mastercard by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,908,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,941,000 after buying an additional 881,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,723,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,660,000 after buying an additional 707,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several research firms have commented on MA. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.57.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.91, for a total transaction of $29,837,842.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 374,646 shares of company stock valued at $127,575,078. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $329.80 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $347.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $312.38 and a one year high of $401.50. The company has a market cap of $324.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.