DeDora Capital Inc. Has $975,000 Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

DeDora Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,714 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 67,957 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,498,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel lifted its holdings in NIKE by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 16,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 36,379 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,620,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in NIKE by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,443 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the period. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $1,824,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.94.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $170.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.44 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The company has a market capitalization of $269.08 billion, a PE ratio of 44.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.65 and its 200 day moving average is $156.55.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.18%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

