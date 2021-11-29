DeDora Capital Inc. Increases Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 39.4% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 33,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,788,000 after buying an additional 9,562 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Linde by 134.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,251,000 after buying an additional 10,410 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Linde by 0.8% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 61,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,776,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Linde by 2.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 225,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,249,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 3.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,913,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LIN stock opened at $321.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $240.80 and a twelve month high of $340.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $315.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.73. The stock has a market cap of $164.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.21, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.81.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 62.44%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.29.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

