DeDora Capital Inc. Takes Position in Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Aegon (NYSE:AEG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEG. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aegon in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Aegon in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in Aegon by 22.5% in the second quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Aegon in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Aegon in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 5.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEG opened at $4.47 on Monday. Aegon has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $5.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average is $4.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Several brokerages recently commented on AEG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aegon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

About Aegon

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

