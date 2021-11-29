Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Short Interest Update

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 74.1% from the October 31st total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 476,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of DYLLF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.71. 291,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,267. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.66. Deep Yellow has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $1.02.

Deep Yellow Company Profile

Deep Yellow Ltd. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of uranium properties. It focuses on the exploration and pre-development activities in Namibia and Africa. The firm holds interest in The Reptile, The Yellow Dune Joint Venture, and The Nova Joint Venture projects.

