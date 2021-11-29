Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Birinyi Associates Inc.

Birinyi Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for 0.7% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 16.4% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.3% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 12,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $470.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $393.28.

DE stock opened at $359.30 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $250.54 and a 52 week high of $400.34. The company has a market cap of $111.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $355.12.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 21.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

