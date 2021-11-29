Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) by 59.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 30,973 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Del Taco Restaurants were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,402,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,050,000 after purchasing an additional 964,350 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,940,767 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,427,000 after acquiring an additional 64,148 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 918.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 651,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 588,002 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 634,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,235 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 11.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 594,873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,955,000 after acquiring an additional 62,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TACO opened at $7.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.23. Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.63 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The company has a market capitalization of $289.68 million, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. Del Taco Restaurants’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TACO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

