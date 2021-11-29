Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.76 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) will announce sales of $2.76 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Delek US’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.16 billion and the highest is $3.35 billion. Delek US reported sales of $1.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delek US will report full year sales of $10.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.70 billion to $10.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $11.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.82 billion to $13.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Delek US.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.47. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 33.93% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share. Delek US’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DK. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Delek US from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Delek US in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.73.

In other Delek US news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 41,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $774,273.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 371,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $6,933,082.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 413,626 shares of company stock valued at $7,718,460. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Delek US by 81.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC bought a new position in Delek US during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DK stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.30. The stock had a trading volume of 27,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,209. Delek US has a one year low of $13.11 and a one year high of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.03.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

