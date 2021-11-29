Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Reitz Capital Advisors LLC

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 493.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.13.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $37.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -279.82 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $34.60 and a one year high of $52.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 294.36%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 199.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

