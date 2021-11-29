Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stake Trimmed by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,622,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,882,102,000 after acquiring an additional 927,297 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,892,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,725,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425,850 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,735,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $463,448,000 after acquiring an additional 114,589 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,789,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $380,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,186 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,944,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,175,000 after acquiring an additional 438,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $36.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.27. The company has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -279.82 and a beta of 1.30. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.60 and a 12 month high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 294.36% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 199.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Argus lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

