Delta Capital Management LLC Has $465,000 Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Delta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Chemed by 12.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 436,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,179,000 after acquiring an additional 47,438 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Chemed by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 426,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,362,000 after purchasing an additional 34,818 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Chemed by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 182,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,766,000 after purchasing an additional 38,966 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Chemed by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 170,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,767,000 after buying an additional 69,210 shares during the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.54, for a total transaction of $1,501,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.13, for a total transaction of $978,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,300 shares of company stock worth $5,541,830. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Chemed stock traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $480.50. 110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,785. The company has a 50 day moving average of $468.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $474.14. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $403.00 and a fifty-two week high of $560.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.46.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $538.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.87 million. Chemed had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 35.68%. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 7.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $524.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday.

About Chemed

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

