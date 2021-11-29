DePay Market Capitalization Reaches $3.94 Million (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. DePay has a market capitalization of $3.94 million and approximately $53,013.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DePay has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DePay coin can currently be purchased for about $1.89 or 0.00003310 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00062552 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00072822 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.42 or 0.00095331 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,281.64 or 0.07500490 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,935.17 or 0.99737838 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DePay Coin Profile

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DePay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DePay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

