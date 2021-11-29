DEXTools Market Capitalization Tops $67.99 Million (DEXT)

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. DEXTools has a total market capitalization of $67.99 million and $651,468.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DEXTools has traded 27.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DEXTools coin can currently be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00001132 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DEXTools alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00042929 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00008497 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.76 or 0.00230142 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.69 or 0.00088276 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DEXTools Profile

DEXTools (CRYPTO:DEXT) is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 149,953,255 coins and its circulating supply is 102,563,673 coins. DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io . DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

Buying and Selling DEXTools

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEXTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEXTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEXTools and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.