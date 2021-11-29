DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Holdings Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 73.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,861 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 738,661 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in DHT were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DHT during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DHT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of DHT by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of DHT by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,886 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DHT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of DHT in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. HC Wainwright raised shares of DHT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DHT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.20.

Shares of DHT opened at $5.59 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.08. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $954.76 million, a PE ratio of -279.50 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.27.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). DHT had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $37.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.67 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. DHT’s payout ratio is presently -400.00%.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

