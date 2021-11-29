DIA Price Hits $1.89 (DIA)

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 29th. One DIA coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.89 or 0.00003269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DIA has a total market cap of $107.32 million and approximately $14.42 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DIA has traded up 4.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00043016 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00008487 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.79 or 0.00232513 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.70 or 0.00089179 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About DIA

DIA (DIA) is a coin. It was first traded on November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 175,583,746 coins and its circulating supply is 56,634,600 coins. DIA’s official message board is medium.com/dia-insights . DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DIA is diadata.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem. The target of DIA is to bring together data analysts, data providers, and data users. In general, DIA provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial dApps. August 2020, End of Bonding Curve info:The buy interface at https://buy.diadata.org will be switched off and no longer be accessible.The listing on Gnosis Protocol will remain active. Note that DIA can not guarantee liquidity on Gnosis Protocol.The same goes for the community driven listing on Uniswap — liquidity on Uniswap will not be guaranteed by DIA.All non-sold tokens will be burned. “

Buying and Selling DIA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

