DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $172.61 Million

Brokerages predict that DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) will post $172.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $156.08 million and the highest is $183.06 million. DiamondRock Hospitality posted sales of $59.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 192.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full year sales of $547.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $511.41 million to $560.26 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $792.58 million, with estimates ranging from $729.61 million to $852.61 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DiamondRock Hospitality.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $179.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.82 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 25.28% and a negative net margin of 91.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 258.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on DRH shares. Truist raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

In other DiamondRock Hospitality news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $327,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 172.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 482,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,221,000 after buying an additional 305,470 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 494,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 966,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,955,000 after acquiring an additional 75,107 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 134,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 22,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.17. 148,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,932,718. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.79. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

