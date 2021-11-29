Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) will announce $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.70. Digital Realty Trust reported earnings of $1.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $6.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $6.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $7.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Digital Realty Trust.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DLR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.18.

Shares of DLR traded up $3.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $168.70. 50,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,384. The company has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a PE ratio of 69.52, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.17 and its 200-day moving average is $155.55. Digital Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $168.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.78%.

In other news, CEO A William Stein sold 45,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $7,401,517.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $53,952.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,149 shares of company stock valued at $24,107,931. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,104,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,635,966,000 after purchasing an additional 125,355 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,941,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,398,596,000 after buying an additional 175,344 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,119,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,673,110,000 after buying an additional 382,954 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,066,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,598,761,000 after buying an additional 4,727,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,207,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,536,034,000 after buying an additional 666,830 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

